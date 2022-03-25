MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.
Netflix
“Bridgerton,” Netflix original series, season 2
“Transformers: BotBots,” Netflix original animated series, season 1
“Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days,” Netflix original comedy special
“The Principles of Pleasure,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
Paramount+
“Halo,” Paramount+ original series, season 1
Amazon Prime
“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” Amazon original reality competition,season 1
“No Woman No Try,” Amazon original documentary
Disney+
“Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U,” Disney+ original documentary
“The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse,” Disney+ original TV special
“Parallels,” Disney+ original series, season 1
HBO MAX
“Queen Stars,” HBO Max original reality competition, season 1
“Starstruck,” HBO Max original series, season 2
Hulu
“Have You Seen This Man?” Hulu original reality miniseries
Apple TV+
“Pachinko,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
Peacock
“WWE Evil,” Peacock original reality series, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Cowboy Junkies, “Songs Of The Recollection”
Destroyer, “Labyrinthitis”
Machine Gun Kelly, “Mainstream Sellout”
Maren Morris, “Humble Quest”
Placebo, “Never Let Me Go”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
You Had One Job: On March 14, as the Norwegian Escape, a 164,000-ton cruise ship that can carry 4,000 passengers, attempted to pull away from Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, it hit the seabed, damaging the ship’s hull and putting an end to the rest of the seven-day cruise. According to CNN, Norwegian Cruise Lines said the grounding was the result of wind; passengers were evacuated and will receive a full refund, plus a credit toward a future cruise. Passengers didn’t seem to mind being stranded in paradise; one tweeted that “morale is high.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.