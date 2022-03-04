MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.
Peacock
“Joe vs. Carole,” Peacock original miniseries
Paramount+
“Star Trek: Picard,” Paramount+ original series, season 2
Netflix
“Pieces of Her,” Netflix original series, season 1
“The Weekend Away,” Netflix original movie
“He-Man and the Masters of the Universe,” Netflix original animated series, season 2
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale,” Netflix original documentary
“Against the Ice,” Netflix original movie
“Worst Roommate Ever,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
“The Guardians of Justice,” Netflix original animated movie
Hulu
“The Dropout,” Hulu original miniseries
“Fresh,” Hulu original movie
Amazon Prime
“Lucy and Desi,” Amazon original documentary
“The Boys Presents: Diabolical,” Amazon original animated series, season 1
HBO MAX
“Our Flag Means Death,” HBO Max original series, season 1
“My Brilliant Friend,” HBO original series, season 3
“The Tourist,” HBO Max original miniseries
“Gaming Wall Street,” HBO Max original series, season 1
Apple TV+
“Dear...,” Apple TV+ original reality series, season 2
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Band of Horses, “Things Are Great”
Guided by Voices, “Crystal Nuns Cathedral”
Dolly Parton, “Run, Rose, Run”
Stereophonics, “Oochya!”
Kiefer Sutherland, “Bloor Street”
Nilüfer Yanya, “Painless”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
More Than They Bargained For: Riders in the Bianchi Rock Cobbler, a California bike race known to be “stupidly hard,” expected the usual sore muscles after the 80-mile off-roader on Feb. 12. They did not expect, however, neck and back injuries suffered after being attacked by a bull during the race. Tony Inderbitzin said that he did see the animal, but he usually bikes right by cows with no problem: “As I got 10 to 15 yards from him, he turned ... squared up, and I had maybe a second to brace myself or do anything. It’s a case of a mistaken identity from a cow to a bull.” The bull, after dislodging him from his bike, flipped Inderbitzin up in the air. Two other riders were also attacked but were able to finish the race and celebrate with beers.
