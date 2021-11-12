MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Netflix
“Red Notice,” Netflix original movie
“Passing,” Netflix original movie
“A Boy Called Christmas,” Netflix original movie
“Happiness Ever After,” Netflix original movie
Paramount+
“Mayor of Kingstown,” a Paramount+ original series, season 1
“Clifford the Big Red Dog,” theatrical release also available on Paramount +
Disney+
“Home Sweet Home Alone,” Disney+ original movie
“The Simpsons in Plusaversary,” Disney+ original animated short
“Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special,” Disney+ original special
“The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” Disney+ original reality series, season 2
HBO MAX
“My Sesame Street Friends,” HBO Max original series, season 2
“Reign of Superwomen,” HBO Max original documentary
Apple TV+
“The Shrink Next Door,” Apple TV+ original miniseries
“Finch,” Apple TV+ original movie
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Damon Albarn, “The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows”
Courtney Barnett, “Things Take Time, Take Time”
The Dodos, “Grizzly Peak”
Gov’t Mule, “Heavy Load Blues”
Little Mix, “Between Us”
Pip Blom, “Welcome Break”
Silk Sonic, “An Evening with Silk Sonic”
Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Least Competent Criminal: James Kertz, 38, placed an ad on social media on Sept. 28, hoping to sell a catalytic converter (new in the box!). But the Branson, Missouri-area man didn’t realize that his photo of the car part also included a bag of methamphetamine and a syringe. On Sept. 29, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office sent detectives to Kertz’s home with a search warrant. “You can imagine his surprise!” said Sheriff Doug Rader. “He still had 48 grams of meth and a pistol that he is forbidden to own! We now have provided him with a new place to stay.”
