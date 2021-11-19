MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Netflix
“Extinct,” Netflix original movie
“Tiger King,” Netflix original series, season 2
“Tick, tick ... BOOM!,” Netflix original movie
“Procession,” Netflix original documentary
Hulu
“The Great,” Hulu original series, season 2
“Marvel’s Hit-Monkey,” Hulu original animated series, season 1
“Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson,” Hulu original documentary
HBO MAX
“King Richard,” in theaters this week and also on HBO Max
“Jagged,” HBO original music documentary
“The Sex Lives of College Girls,” HBO Max original series, season 1
“Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts,” HBO original reality series
Paramount+
“Star Trek: Discovery,” Paramount+ original series, season 4
Amazon Prime
“The Wheel of Time,” Amazon original series, season 1
Apple TV+
“Snoopy in Space,” Apple TV+ original animated series, season 2
“Harriet the Spy,” Apple TV+ original animated series, season 1 part 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Adele, “30”
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, “Raise the Roof”
Sting, “The Bridge”
Deap Vally, “Marriage”
The Darkness, “Motorheart”
Elbow, “Flying Dream 1”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Awesome! Archaeologists in Israel have found a gold ring with a purple stone, believed to be amethyst, that they believe was used to ward off hangovers. The ring, dated to between the 3rd and 7th centuries, was discovered in the ruins of an ancient wine factory, UPI reported. The Israeli Antiquities Authority said the ring probably belonged to a wealthy person who may have worn the ring to counteract the “side effects” of wine. The winery was known for its white Gaza variety.
