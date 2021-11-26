MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Disney+
“Hawkeye” Disney+ original series, season 1
“The Beatles: Get Back,” Disney+ original documentary miniseries
“Becoming Cousteau,” Disney+ original documentary
Netflix
“Jonas Brothers Family Roast,” Netflix original TV special
“Masters of the Universe: Revelation,” Netflix original animated series, season 1 part 2
“A Castle for Christmas,” Netflix original movie
“Robin Robin,” Netflix original animated holiday special
HBO MAX
“8-Bit Christmas,” HBO Max original movie
“Looney Tunes Cartoons,” HBO Max original animated series, season 3
12 Dates of Christmas,” HBO Max original reality series, season 2
Hulu
“Madagascar: A Little Wild: Holiday Goose Chase,” Hulu/Peacock original animated special
“Solar Opposites,” Hulu original animated holiday special
“Holly Hobbie,” Hulu original series, season 3
“Cupid for Christmas,” Hulu original movie
Peacock
“Saved by the Bell,” Peacock original series, season 2
Paramount+
“South Park: Post Covid,” Paramount+ original animated special
Apple TV+
“‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas,” Apple TV+ original documentary
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
David Bowie, “David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)”
Deep Purple, “Turning to Crime”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
News You Can Use: On Nov. 7, as four astronauts prepare to leave the International Space Station, they’ll have an extra “load” to carry, the AP reported. The SpaceX capsule that will bring them back to Earth has a broken toilet, so the two NASA astronauts and one each from France and Japan will be wearing what NASA calls “absorbent undergarments” for 20 hours. “Spaceflight is full of lots of little challenges,” said NASA astronaut Megan McArthur. “We’re not too worried about it.”
