Netflix
“The Harder They Fall” Netflix original movie
“Big Mouth,” Netflix original animated series, season 5
“Narcos: Mexico,” Netflix original series, season 3
“Arcane,” Netflix original animated miniseries (debuts Saturday)
“Love Hard,” Netflix original movie
“Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis,” Netflix original documentary
Apple TV+
“Finch,” Apple TV+ original movie
“Dickinson,” Apple TV+ series, season 3
“Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show,” Apple TV+ series, season 1
HBO MAX
“Head of the Class [2021],” HBO Max original series, season 1
“Frayed,” HBO Max original series, season 2
Amazon Prime
“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” Amazon original movie
“A Man Named Scott: The Kid Cudi Story,” Amazon original documentary
Hulu
“Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi,” Hulu original reality series, season 2 (holiday edition)
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
ABBA, “Voyage”
Hanson, “Against The World”
Billy Joel, “The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1”
Aimee Mann, “Queens of the Summer Hotel”
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, “The Future”
Diana Ross, “Thank You”
Snail Mail, “Valentine"
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Meanwhile in Florida: When hopeless romantic Matthew Huber, 43, was questioned by police on Oct. 12 after witnesses reported him breaking into a Nissan truck outside a Walmart in Vero Beach, Florida, he wanted them to know it was a labor of love. According to the police report, Huber claimed that he attempted to get into the vehicle “to see his imaginary girlfriend Emma,” whom he only sees when he is “tripping on meth.” The Smoking Gun reported that Huber was arrested for burglary and carrying a concealed weapon during the commission of a criminal offense. Emma could not be reached for comment.
