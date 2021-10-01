MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
HBO MAX
“The Many Saints of Newark,” feature film debuting in theaters and on HBO Max
“The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo,” HBO Max original series, season 2
Netflix
“Diana: The Musical,” Netflix original musical
“The Guilty,” Netflix original movie
“Britney vs Spears,” Netflix original documentary
“Scaredy Cats,” Netflix original series, season 1
“No One Gets Out Alive,” Netflix original movie
“Attack of the Hollywood Clichés,” Netflix original comedy special
“Maid,” Netflix original limited series
Apple TV+
“The Problem With Jon Stewart,” Apple TV+ original talk show, season 1
“Foundation,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
Disney+
“LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales,” Disney+ original animated holiday special
“Star Wars: Visions,” Disney+ original animated short film anthology, season 1
Amazon Prime
“Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony,” Amazon original animated holiday special
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Brandi Carlile, “In These Silent Days”
The Doobie Brothers, “Liberté”
Illuminati Hotties, “Let Me Do One More”
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, “Love For Sale”
Ministry, “Moral Hygiene”
Strand of Oaks, “In Heaven”
Yes, “The Quest”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Shooting Sports: Two people died and two others went to the hospital in critical condition after a puzzling car crash on Aug. 11 in San Antonio, Texas. A female driver in her 20s or 30s, traveling at high speed, struck a parked car, police said, and when the owner of the parked car and two others came outside to see what had happened, the woman started shooting at them. The parked car’s owner was killed; the other two were critically wounded, WOAI-TV reported. Then another neighbor responded to the ruckus and ended up shooting the driver and killing her. Police are investigating why the woman opened fire on the car’s owner.
