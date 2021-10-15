MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.
Amazon Prime
“I Know What You Did Last Summer,” Amazon original series, season 1
Netflix
“You,” Season 3 Netflix original Trailer
“Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It,” Netflix original documentary
“The Movies That Made Us,” Netflix original documentary series, season 3
“Baking Impossible,” Netflix original reality series, season 1 part 2
“Convergence: Courage in a Crisis,” Netflix original documentary
Hulu
“Dopesick,” Hulu original miniseries
Disney+
“Just Beyond,” Disney+ original anthology series, season 1
“Muppets Haunted Mansion,” Disney+ original holiday special
“LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales,” Disney+ original animated holiday special
HBO MAX
“Succession” HBO original series, season 3 (starts Sunday)
“What Happened, Brittany Murphy?” HBO Max original documentary miniseries
Apple TV+
“Puppy Place,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
“The Velvet Undergound,” Apple TV+ original documentary
Peacock
“The Kids Tonight Show,” Peacock original talk show, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Coldplay, “Music of the Spheres”
The Darkness, “Motorheart”
Norah Jones, “I Dream of Christmas”
Johnny Marr, “Fever Dreams, Pt. 1”
Carlos Santana, “Blessings & Miracles”
Young Thug, “Punk”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Awesome! The Vatican in Rome is full of the spoils taken by or given to popes over the centuries, but Pope Francis has a new toy that’s delighting him: a foosball table. The Associated Press reported that a Tuscany-based table football association, Sport Toscana Calcio Balilla, presented the pope with the game on Aug. 18, and he immediately struck up a match with Natale Tonini, president of the club. Pope Francis is a big fan of soccer and of his home club, San Lorenzo, in Argentina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.