MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING

Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.

Amazon Prime

“I Know What You Did Last Summer,” Amazon original series, season 1

Netflix

“You,” Season 3 Netflix original Trailer

“Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It,” Netflix original documentary

“The Movies That Made Us,” Netflix original documentary series, season 3

“Baking Impossible,” Netflix original reality series, season 1 part 2

“Convergence: Courage in a Crisis,” Netflix original documentary

Hulu

“Dopesick,” Hulu original miniseries

Disney+

“Just Beyond,” Disney+ original anthology series, season 1

“Muppets Haunted Mansion,” Disney+ original holiday special

“LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales,” Disney+ original animated holiday special

HBO MAX

“Succession” HBO original series, season 3 (starts Sunday)

“What Happened, Brittany Murphy?” HBO Max original documentary miniseries

Apple TV+

“Puppy Place,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1

“The Velvet Undergound,” Apple TV+ original documentary

Peacock

“The Kids Tonight Show,” Peacock original talk show, season 1

NEW MUSIC OUT NOW

Coldplay, “Music of the Spheres”

The Darkness, “Motorheart”

Norah Jones, “I Dream of Christmas”

Johnny Marr, “Fever Dreams, Pt. 1”

Carlos Santana, “Blessings & Miracles”

Young Thug, “Punk”

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

Awesome! The Vatican in Rome is full of the spoils taken by or given to popes over the centuries, but Pope Francis has a new toy that’s delighting him: a foosball table. The Associated Press reported that a Tuscany-based table football association, Sport Toscana Calcio Balilla, presented the pope with the game on Aug. 18, and he immediately struck up a match with Natale Tonini, president of the club. Pope Francis is a big fan of soccer and of his home club, San Lorenzo, in Argentina.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you