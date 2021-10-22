MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.
Netflix
“Night Teeth,” Netflix original movie
“Locke & Key,” Netflix original series, season 2
“Sex, Love & goop,” Netflix original reality series, season 1
“Stuck Together,” Netflix original movie
HBO MAX
“Dune,” theatrical release will also be streaming exclusively on HBO Max
“Succession” HBO original series, season 3
“Four Hours at the Capitol,” HBO original documentary
“Women Is Losers,” HBO Max original movie
“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” HBO original series, season 11 (starts Sunday)
“Insecure,” HBO original series, season 5 (starts Sunday)
Apple TV+
“Invasion” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
Hulu
“The Next Thing You Eat,” Hulu original reality series, season 1
“Dopesick,” Hulu original miniseries
Peacock
“Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween,” Peacock original special
“Curious George,” Peacock original animated series, season 14
“The Girl in the Woods,” Peacock original series, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Deerhoof, “Actually, You Can”
Lana Del Rey, “Blue Bannisters”
Duran Duran, “Future Past”
Elton John, “The Lockdown Sessions”
My Morning Jacket, “My Morning Jacket”
Parquet Courts, “Sympathy For Life”
Wale, “Folarin 2”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Bright Idea: Jeanine Bishop, 67, of Sebastian, Florida, was discovered dead in the bed of a pickup truck in a Walmart parking lot on Oct. 5. ClickOrlando.com reported that detectives later interviewed her fiance, Michael Despres, 56, who first made “cryptic” comments about her whereabouts. But finally he admitted that he killed her at their home and later took her body to the parking lot, where he “staged” her in the truck. Despres was charged with premeditated first-degree murder.
