MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.
Netflix
“Army of Thieves,” Netflix original movie
“Colin in Black and White,” Netflix original reality miniseries
“Hypnotic,” Netflix original movie
“Sex: Unzipped,” Netflix original comedy special
Paramount+
“Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin,” + original movie
“Star Trek: Prodigy,” Paramount+ original animated series, season 1
HBO MAX
“Selena + Chef,” HBO Max original reality series, season 3
“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” HBO original series, season 11
“Insecure,” HBO original series, season 5
“Love Life,” HBO Max original anthology series, season 2
Apple TV+
“Swagger,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
“Invasion” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
Amazon Prime
“Fairfax,” Amazon original animated series, season 1
Peacock
“Hitmen,” Peacock original series, season 2
“Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween,” Peacock original special
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Tori Amos, “Ocean To Ocean”
Richard Ashcroft, “Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1”
Jerry Cantrell, “Brighten”
Pentatonix, “Evergreen”
Ed Sheeran, “=”
They Might Be Giants, “Book”
The War on Drugs, “I Don’t Live Here Anymore”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Unclear on the Concept: Perry County (Arkansas) assistant jail administrator Abby Strange has lost her job and is facing felony criminal charges after she allowed inmate Sandra Rappold to leave her cell and go outside to vape marijuana on Sept. 24, Fox16-TV reported. Investigators said Strange disabled the cell door alarm and gave the keys to Rappold. A warning system alerted deputies that a door was ajar, and they quickly found both women. Strange also allegedly supplied the vape to Rappold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.