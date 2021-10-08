MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Netflix
“Dave Chappelle: The Closer,” Netflix original comedy special
“There’s Someone Inside Your House,” Netflix original movie
“Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle,” Netflix original anime movie
“Pretty Smart,” Netflix original series, season 1
Amazon Prime
“Justin Bieber: Our World,” Amazon original documentary
“Welcome to the Blumhouse: Madres,” Amazon original movie
“Welcome to the Blumhouse: The Manor,” Amazon original movie
Disney+
“Muppets Haunted Mansion,” Disney+ original holiday special
“Among the Stars,” Disney+ original documentary miniseries
“Fauci,” Disney+ original documentary
“LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales,” Disney+ original animated holiday special
Paramount+
“Madonna: Madame X,” Paramount+ original documentary
“Rugrats,” Paramount+ original animated series, season 1 pt. 2
Apple TV+
“Acapulco,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
“Get Rolling With Otis,” Apple TV+ original animated series, season 1
HBO MAX
“15 Minutes of Shame,” HBO Max original documentary
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Billy Bragg, “The Million Things That Never Happened”
James Blake, “Friends That Break Your Heart”
Natalie Hemby, “Pins and Needles”
Old Dominion, “Time, Tequila and Therapy”
Pip Blom, “Welcome Break”
Porches, “All Day Gentle Hold!”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Sign of the Times: The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is having to take drastic measures in response to a supply shortage of hooch in its state-run stores, The Morning Call reported. Starting on Sept. 17, liquor stores will have a two-bottles-per-day limit on a long list of specific products, including bourbons, tequilas and champagnes. The PLCB said the limit will remain “for the foreseeable future.”
