MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
Binge watch these top new releases on your favorite streaming services.
Apple TV+
“The Morning Show,” Apple TV+ original series, season 2
“Doug Unplugs” Apple TV+ original animated series, season 2
Netflix
“Nightbooks,” Netflix original movie
“Sex Education,” Netflix original series, season 3
“He-Man and the Masters of the Universe,” Netflix original Trailer animated series, season 1
“The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals,” Netflix original Trailer reality series, season 2
“Nailed It!” Netflix original reality competition, season 6
Hulu
“Y: The Last Man,” FX on Hulu original series, season 1
Amazon Prime
“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” Amazon original movie
“The Mad Women’s Ball,” Amazon original movie
“Do, Re & Mi,” Amazon original animated series, season 1
“Uprising,” Amazon original documentary miniseries
“Black Power: A British Story of Resistance,” Amazon original documentary
“Subnormal: A British Scandal,” Amazon original documentary
Peacock
“Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol,” Peacock original series, season 1
“American Ninja Warrior Junior,” Peacock original reality competition, season 3
HBO MAX
“Scenes From a Marriage,” HBO original miniseries
Cry Macho,” feature film debuting in theaters and on HBO Max only
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Lindsey Buckingham, “Lindsey Buckingham”
Cynthia Erivo, “Ch. 1 Vs. 1”
Melissa Etheridge, “One Way Out”
José González, “Local Valley”
Lil Nas X, “Montero”
Scott McCreery, “Same Truck”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Awesome! Financial advice website FinanceBuzz is offering the gig of a lifetime for horror movie fans: They want to pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 classics and monitor their heartbeat while doing so, with the goal of comparing the fear factors of films with different budgets. United Press International reported that the chosen candidate will get a FitBit to monitor their heartbeat and $50 to cover movie rental costs. Applications are open through Sept. 26, and a winner will be selected on Oct. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.