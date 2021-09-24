MOVIES AND TV NOW STREAMING
HBO MAX
“Doom Patrol,” HBO Max original series, season 3
Netflix
“The Starling,” Netflix original movie
“The Great British Baking Show,” Netflix original reality competition, season 9
“Dear White People,” Netflix original series, season 4
“My Little Pony: A New Generation,” Netflix original animated movie
“Intrusion,” Netflix original movie
“Midnight Mass,” Netflix original miniseries
“Love on the Spectrum,” Netflix original reality series, season 2
Disney+
“Star Wars: Visions,” Disney+ original animated short film anthology, season 1
Amazon Prime
“Birds of Paradise,” Amazon original movie
“Goliath,” Amazon original series, season 4
Apple TV+
“Foundation,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1
“Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,” Apple TV+ original animated series, season 1
Hulu
“The Croods: Family Tree,” Hulu original animated series, season 1
“Y: The Last Man,” FX on Hulu original series, season 1
NEW MUSIC OUT NOW
Angels & Airwaves, “Lifeforms”
Alessia Cara, “In The Meantime”
Diddy, “Off the Grid Vol. 1”
Jesse Malin, “Sad And Beautiful World”
Quicksand, “Distant Populations”
William Shatner, “Bill”
X Ambassadors, “The Beautiful Liar”
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
Latest Religious Message: WXIX-TV reported that Charles Mullins, 65, was arrested on Aug. 3 and charged with arson after a fire at his home in Boone County, Kentucky. According to police, firefighters were called to Mullins’ home around 3:15 that morning. Mullins admitted that he started the fire by turning on the gas stove, pouring gasoline around the house and then lighting a piece of paper. Mullins said God had told him to start the fire and leave Kentucky, which he probably won’t be doing for some time now. He was held on $25,000 bond.
