HBO MAX

“Doom Patrol,” HBO Max original series, season 3

Netflix

“The Starling,” Netflix original movie

“The Great British Baking Show,” Netflix original reality competition, season 9

“Dear White People,” Netflix original series, season 4

“My Little Pony: A New Generation,” Netflix original animated movie

“Intrusion,” Netflix original movie

“Midnight Mass,” Netflix original miniseries

“Love on the Spectrum,” Netflix original reality series, season 2

Disney+

“Star Wars: Visions,” Disney+ original animated short film anthology, season 1

Amazon Prime

“Birds of Paradise,” Amazon original movie

“Goliath,” Amazon original series, season 4

Apple TV+

“Foundation,” Apple TV+ original series, season 1

“Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,” Apple TV+ original animated series, season 1

Hulu

“The Croods: Family Tree,” Hulu original animated series, season 1

“Y: The Last Man,” FX on Hulu original series, season 1

NEW MUSIC OUT NOW

Angels & Airwaves, “Lifeforms”

Alessia Cara, “In The Meantime”

Diddy, “Off the Grid Vol. 1”

Jesse Malin, “Sad And Beautiful World”

Quicksand, “Distant Populations”

William Shatner, “Bill”

X Ambassadors, “The Beautiful Liar”

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

Latest Religious Message: WXIX-TV reported that Charles Mullins, 65, was arrested on Aug. 3 and charged with arson after a fire at his home in Boone County, Kentucky. According to police, firefighters were called to Mullins’ home around 3:15 that morning. Mullins admitted that he started the fire by turning on the gas stove, pouring gasoline around the house and then lighting a piece of paper. Mullins said God had told him to start the fire and leave Kentucky, which he probably won’t be doing for some time now. He was held on $25,000 bond.

