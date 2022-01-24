WEEKLY RECIPE
Slow cookers can be unsung kitchen heroes any time of the year, but particularly during the colder seasons. That’s because slow cookers take on one-pot meals with ease. A person simply places all the ingredients inside the crock, then returns in 8 hours or so to a completely cooked meal.
Certain recipes, including stews, lend themselves well to the slow-cooking method. While beef is often associated with stew, plenty of proteins can take the place of beef, including pork. This recipe for “Golden Harvest Pork Stew” from “Crock-Pot 365 Year-Round Recipes” utilizes pork and combines it with potatoes, carrots and corn for a stew that some may even mistake for a chowder.
Golden Harvest Pork Stew
Makes 4 servings
1 pound boneless pork cutlets, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 medium Yukon gold potatoes, unpeeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
1 cup chopped carrots
1 ear corn, broken into 4 pieces, or ½ cup corn
½ cup chicken broth
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon dried thyme
Chopped parsley
1. Toss pork pieces with 1 tablespoon flour; set aside. Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add pork; cook until browned on all sides. Transfer to slow cooker.
2. Add remaining ingredients, except parsley and 1 tablespoon flour. Cover; cook on low 5 to 6 hours.
3. Stir 1/4 cup cooking liquid into remaining 1 tablespoon flour in small bowl. Stir flour mixture into stew. Turn slow cooker to high. Cook 10 minutes or until thickened. Adjust seasonings, if desired. To serve, sprinkle with parsley.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Oh, Canada: Two transport trucks full of butter went missing from Trenton, Ontario, on Dec. 26, CTV News reported. Each of the trucks was loaded with about 20,000 kilograms of butter, worth about $200,000 total, the Ontario Provincial Police said. While the trucks were found on Dec. 27, the contents were missing, which begs the question: When will the cookies be ready?
