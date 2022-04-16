PARENTS’ GUIDE TO THE MOVIES
‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’
• RATED: PG-13 (Visually impressive but dark Wizarding World adventure.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 12
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is the third installment in the Harry Potter spin-off series. This movie jumps ahead five years and continues the story of Newt Scamander as he helps Professor Albus Dumbledore in his mission to stop evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald from seizing control of the wizarding world. The Fantastic Beasts series is as dark and intense as the final Potter films, but it centers on adult characters, rather than teens. The violence is intense. It includes frightening scenes involving the use of Unforgivable Curses that torture, control, and kill, as well as significant property destruction, mob scenes, scary creatures and duels. Language is mild, and there are a couple of hugs and kisses.
• RATING: 3 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
New York Times Best-Sellers
Combined print & e-book fiction for the week ending April 17:
1. “Where The Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens
2. “Run, Rose, Run,” by Dolly Parton And James Patterson
3. “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” by Julia Quinn
4. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover
5. “Verity,” by Colleen Hoover
6. “What Happened To The Bennetts,” by Lisa Scottoline
7. “The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
8. “The Duke And I,” by Julia Quinn
9. “The Diamond Eye,” by Kate Quinn
10. “Ugly Love,” by Colleen Hoover
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Mature Criminal: In Warren, Ohio, police responded to robbery call with a twist straight out of elementary school. As a 22-year-old man walked along a road late on March 27, a man wearing a ski mask approached him and asked if he was a drug dealer. When the victim said he was not, the robber allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded money, WKBN-TV reported. After the thief got about $80 from him, he made the victim “pinkie promise” that he wouldn’t call the cops, then rode off on a bicycle. The police have not located the pinkie promise perp.
