PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood’
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 10 (Language, ‘60s-era upheaval in nostalgia trip.)
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: This animated film offers a nostalgic tour of life in the U.S. in the late 1960s — and, in particular, the excitement of the race to put a human on the moon. Accurately for the era, people smoked indoors and drank at parties; LSD is also mentioned. Kids are shown often being left to manage themselves, safely or not. Girls swoon over rock stars, and boys make eyes at movie stars and Playboy magazines. TV scenes depict images of the time, including war in Vietnam, the Civil Rights movement, riots and assassinations. Kids are taught to duck and hide under their desks in case of an atomic bomb. And astronauts risk their lives to explore space, sometimes not returning. Some minor language is included in the film. (On Netflix)
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Billboard hot 100 Flashback
Here are the top songs on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for the week of April 3, 1982:
1. “I Love Rock ‘N Roll,” Joan Jett And The Blackhearts
2. “Open Arms,” Journey
3. “We Got The Beat,” The Go-Go’s
4. “That Girl,” Stevie Wonder
5. “Make A Move On Me,” Olivia Newton-John
6. “Chariots Of Fire – Titles,” Vangelis
7. “Freeze-Frame,” The J. Geils Band
8. “Don’t Talk To Strangers,” Rick Springfield
9. “Pac-Man Fever,” Buckner And Garcia
10. “Key Largo,” Bertie Higgins
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Unexpected Trip: Three Michigan men ice fishing in a homemade shanty on Saginaw Bay on March 6 went for the ride of their lives as winds nearing 50 mph pushed their structure about a mile across the ice, the Associated Press reported. The men had spent the night before in the shanty and were aware that a storm was approaching, but thought they could ride it out. But the next morning, someone onshore saw one of them struggling with the hut as it scooted over the ice. It eventually ended up about 1.5 miles offshore before deputies arrived; the men were able to return to shore without rescue equipment and were unharmed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.