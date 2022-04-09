PARENTS’ GUIDE TO THE MOVIES
‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’
• RATED: PG (Game-based sequel levels up the positive messages; peril.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 8
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” continues the Sega video game-based film series. The sequel depicts Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) as a tween who’s determined to build a reputation as a hero in his community. Tom (James Marsden) and Maddie (Tika Sumpter) are now acting as his parents, trying to rein him in. With Jim Carrey also back as the silly but hilariously evil Dr. Robotnik, the movie’s cartoonish violence clearly isn’t real, and most of the constant peril is unlikely to have a lasting impact on kids. But near drownings and real-life machinery that flies through the air could be scary. Sonic’s childish outlook and humor (get ready for fart jokes) help make him more relatable to kids — so when he learns important social emotional and life skills (like teamwork and personal responsibility), they might, too. Law enforcement officers use Tasers instead of guns. Mai Tais and champagne flow freely at a Hawaiian wedding, and when one character is under intense pressure, she chugs from the bottle. The same stressed-out character angrily calls someone an “a-hole,” and Robotnik tosses out comical insults.
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Top streaming shows
Below are all the most popular series available to stream online, according to info from Reelgood.com.
1. “Julia,” HBO Max
2. “Moon Knight,” Disney+
3. “Halo,” Paramount+
4. “Bridgerton,” Netflix
5. “The Dropout,” Hulu
6. “The Girl From Plainville,” Hulu
7. “Slow Horses,” Apple TV+
8. “Minx,” HBO Max
9. “WeCrashed,” Apple TV+
10. “Killing Eve,” Hulu, Amazon, AMC+
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
The Continuing Crisis: Christopher Whetstone, 41, was arrested March 29 after authorities carrying out a search warrant at his home in Temecula, California, found two rocket launchers and a practice grenade in a trash can, National Public Radio reported. He was charged with grand theft, although it’s unclear whether the charges are related to the discarded heavy artillery items. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Edward Soto said narcotics and a bazooka also were found in the home, which is adjacent to a middle school.
