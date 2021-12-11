PARENTS’ GUIDE TO THE MOVIES
‘West Side Story (2021)’
• RATED: PG-13 (Dazzling musical adaptation has violence, language.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 13
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “West Side Story” is Steven Spielberg’s much-anticipated adaptation of the Romeo and Juliet-inspired 1957 Broadway musical (and Academy Award-winning 1961 film). It stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as legendary star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria. The setting is still 1950s New York City, but this version features more of the Sharks’ Puerto Rican neighborhood and the community of the historical midtown Manhattan neighborhood. Expect romance (kissing, flirting, sensual dancing), as well as tragic violence (including several deaths, a sexual assault, and fight scenes involving fists, chains, knives, and, ultimately, a gun). The language is occasionally salty and racist. The film explores themes of social injustice and racism, as well as the power of compassion and empathy.
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
HOLIDAY DISPLAY
Turkeys at the library
You can see the hundreds of drawings that were submitted for our turkey coloring contest by visiting the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library downtown location during business hours. The turkeys are on display in the lower level gallery space.
HOLIDAY-THEMED TV
• 6 p.m.: “The Man Who Came to Dinner” (1942, Bette Davis, Jimmy Durante) (TCM)
• 8 p.m.: “Scrooged” (1988) (AMC)
• 8 p.m.: “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966 cartoon) (TBS
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Nope: In Aswan, Egypt, recent inclement weather — including “vicious rain, dust storms and snow” — has forced hordes of scorpions from their usual hiding places and into homes and streets. BBC News reported that three people have died so far from scorpion stings, and 450 have been injured. The injured are being treated with antivenom. Health officials have even had to recruit doctors who were on vacation to help with the influx of patients.
