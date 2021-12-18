PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘Welcome to Earth’
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 9 (Nature gets the Hollywood treatment in fun, intense series.)
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Welcome to Earth” is a nature documentary hosted by actor and musician Will Smith, who puts himself in various risky situations in order to see things he’s never seen before. For example, he climbs to the edge of a volcano to help place some monitors for a vulcanologist, while the volcano spews molten rocks feet from himself and his fellow explorers. He pets sharks who swim in circles beneath the boat he’s on. Men in a Mexican town use explosives at close range on a ritual day, putting themselves at risk. Exotic corners of the planet are filmed from electrifying angles, while Smith and his team attempt to discover sights and sounds not often captured by human senses. Smith has his own gravitational pull — his ego preceding him wherever he goes — but there is some depth in the story that holds surprises. The visuals are stunning, capturing nature’s perfect patterns and there’s enough educational material here that parents will see value in encouraging their families to watch. Kids will get swept into the sounds and sights of the planet’s extremes. Humble it’s not; but fascinating? It is. (On Disney+)
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
HOLIDAY DISPLAY
Turkeys at the library
You can see the hundreds of drawings that were submitted for our turkey coloring contest by visiting the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library downtown location during business hours. The turkeys are on display in the lower level gallery space.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Cuteness Alert: The Flower Mound Rebels, a youth football team in Texas, won’t be in the playoffs this year, NBC News reported. The Rebels, composed of 7- and 8-year-olds, are “too good” for their league, boasting a perfect record and having outscored their opponents 199-6, according to Keller Youth Association Vice President Rhett Taylor. “They are a select-level team.” He said if the team had competed in the league’s super bowl, he would have caught it from parents of other teams. Center Greyson Tanner, 8, reported being “very sad” about the ruling.
