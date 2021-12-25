PARENTS’ GUIDE TO THE MOVIES
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
• RATED: PG-13 (Fun, funny, touching Spidey sequel has comic book violence.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 11
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland and the 27th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It’s fun, funny, exciting, suspenseful, surprising, and very moving and is sure to please Spidey fans. Violence includes a lot of comic book-style fighting and peril. There’s punching, choking, kicking, explosions, bloody cuts and scrapes, and brief guns and shooting. Characters die, and lives are threatened. Language includes some minor cursing and a character says “what the ffff.” Characters learn from their mistakes and demonstrate perseverance, and messages revolve around the importance of second chances, helping those in need, the lasting impact of doing good deeds, and, of course the connection between power and responsibility.
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Picky, Picky: Vojin Kusic, 72, of Srbac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, built a home for himself and his family many years ago. His wife, Ljubica, wanted the bedrooms to face the sun at the time, so the living room faced away from the road. In time, Ljubica became distressed that she couldn’t see visitors approaching the house, so Vojin remodeled it. Now, with their children grown, Vojin has constructed the home of Ljubica’s dreams: It rotates a full 360 degrees so she can turn it as she sees fit, the Associated Press reported. “Now, our front door also rotates, so if she spots unwanted guests heading our way, she can spin the house and make them turn away,” Vojin said.
