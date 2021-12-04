PARENTS’ GUIDE TO THE MOVIES
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’
• RATED: PG-13 (Playful paranormal reboot offers funny frights for families.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 10
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” reboots the beloved Ghostbusters franchise as a frighteningly good comedy adventure about kids ridding a town of ghosts. This installment takes place decades after the events of the original and was written to appeal to kids, who don’t need to have seen the original to enjoy this one. But longtime fans will be rewarded with a basketful of Easter eggs and cameos from all of the original living Ghostbusters. Count on seeing ghosts both funny and fearsome. There are references to virginity and a couple of other sexual insinuations that will likely go over most kids’ heads. You can also expect a few swear words. Still, this is definitely a more family-friendly film than the original, with themes of friendship, forgiveness, and redemption.
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Top streaming shows
Below are all the most popular series available to stream online, according to info from Reelgood.com.
1. “The Wheel of Time,” Amazon Prime
2. “Hawkeye,” Disney+
3. “Hellbound,” Netflix
4. “Maradona: Blessed Dream,” Amazon Prime
5. “Yellowstone,” Peacock, Paramount+
6. “Squid Game,” Netflix
7. “Arcane,” Netflix
8. “The Flash,” Netflix, CW
9. “Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol,” Peacock
10. “Riverdale,” Netflix, CW
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Government in Action: About 100 hippopotami that are descendants of hippos once owned by late drug lord Pablo Escobar have been recognized by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio as legal persons, United Press International reported. The hippos live in Colombia, but nonhuman animals are allowed to go to a federal court in the U.S. to obtain testimony in defense of their interests. Colombian attorney Luis Domingo Gomez Maldondo filed a lawsuit on the animals’ behalf to save them from being euthanized, arguing that sterilization would be a better option.
