PARENTS’ GUIDE TO THE MOVIES
‘Death on the Nile’
• RATED: PG-13 (Eccentric Poirot whodunit has gun violence, drinking.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 13
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Death on the Nile” is based on Agatha Christie’s same-named mystery novel. The central figure is a glamorous heiress (Gal Gadot) who marries her best friend’s fiancé (Armie Hammer). Racy moments include passionate kissing, and references to sex. As the movie’s title suggests, there’s a good deal of murder in the story (involving knives and guns), and while it’s all meant to shock and startle, only one death is accompanied by blood and packed with emotion. Suicidal ideation and behavior are present, and there’s a flashback to wartime battlefield violence and a close-up of a grisly wound (accompanied by a positive message about acceptance). Characters drink throughout, and there are references to smoking. Women are portrayed as intelligent and shrewd, and supporting characters have been updated in a way that reflects a more diverse world than the one Christie wrote about.
• RATING: 3 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Top streaming shows
Below are all the most popular series available to stream online, according to info from JustWatch.com.
1. “ The Gilded Age,” HBO
2. “The Book of Boba Fett,” Disney+
3. “Peacemaker,” HBO Max
4. “Murderville,” Netflix
5. “Euphoria,” HBO Max
6. “Reacher,” Amazon Prime
7. “The Afterparty,” Apple TV+
8. “Ozark,” Netflix
9. “ Archive 81,” Netflix
10. “Pam & Tommy,” Hulu
11. “Yellowstone,” Peacock, Paramount
12. “The Righteous Gemstones,” HBO
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Just Rewards: Mayor Chen Qimai of Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, has ordered a clever punishment for people convicted of drunk driving in his community. Oddity Central reported that offenders will have to clean funeral parlors to give them the experience of being close to death. In January, 11 drunk drivers spent hours cleaning a mortuary, refrigeration unit and crematorium. “I had never been close to death, and it felt disturbing,” one offender said. When they were finished, they reportedly expressed their deep remorse and said they wouldn’t drive drunk again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.