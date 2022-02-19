PARENTS’ GUIDE TO THE MOVIES
‘Uncharted’
• RATED: PG-13 (Violence, language in too-long game-based adventure.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 12
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Uncharted” is a treasure-hunt action-adventure movie that’s based on the popular video game series featuring hero Nathan Drake (Tom Holland). Expect lots of largely bloodless action violence, much of it in the form of set-pieces in which the main characters have to fight faceless, dehumanized minions to get into or out of a location. Characters are frequently in mortal danger, including dangling from a flying plane and being trapped in an underground cavern that’s filling with water. Guns are used, and people are killed by being hurled off of vehicles and falling great distances. Sexual content is limited to flirting, suggestive looks, and a scene that shows people in bed. While two of the main characters are women who are depicted as just as strong and brave as the men, they also wear clingy and sometimes unrealistically bare costumes. Language is minor. Characters drink frequently.
• RATING: 3 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Redbox top 10
Here are the most popular rentals at Redbox locations:
1. “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” (PG)
2. “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” (R)
3. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” (PG-13)
4. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” (PG-13)
5. “Dune,” (PG-13)
6. “Apex,” (R)
7. “The Addams Family 2,” (PG)
8. “Free Guy,” (PG-13)
9. “Halloween Kills,” (R)
10. “No Time to Die,” (PG-13)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
People With Issues: “All I wanted was some steak,” one customer was heard to say in a video of a brawl that broke out at a Golden Corral in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 28, CBS Philly reported. Reports were unclear about what started the brawl, but employee Gaven Lauletta gave his account of the incident: “There was a shortage of steak and two parties were involved and one family cut in front of another family, they were taking their time and they ran out of steak and it got into a heated exchange at the tables,” he said. Police said more than 40 people may have been involved in the melee, although no serious injuries were reported.
