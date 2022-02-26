PARENTS’ GUIDE TO THE MOVIES
‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’
APPROPRIATE AGE: 10 (Life lessons and laughs in star-studded reboot.)
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” is the follow up to the Disney Channel animated classic “The Proud Family.” With most of the original cast returning viewers can expect the same laugh-out-loud comedy, relatable stories, and positive messaging. This time around, however, the show is taking on issues more suited to tween and teen viewers, like puberty, dating and activism. Show creators have taken care to give the show a modern update that reflects the world in 2022 while maintaining the heart of the show that people loved years ago. Viewers can look forward to a long list of celebrity guest stars including Disney favorite Keke Palmer, singer Lizzo, and Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, to name a few. (On Disney+)
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
New York Times Best-Sellers
Combined print & e-book fiction for the week ending Feb. 27:
1. “Abandoned In Death,” by J.D. Robb
2. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover
3. “City Of The Dead,” by Jonathan Kellerman
4. “Verity,” by Colleen Hoover
5. “The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
6. “Ugly Love,” by Colleen Hoover
7. “The Love Hypothesis,” by Ali Hazelwood
8. “Steal,” by James Patterson And Howard Roughan
9. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig
10. “The Maid,” by Nita Prose
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Sign of the Times: Soho House, the parent company of private spas, hotels, lounges and bars around the world, is offering new members another perk: the opportunity to choose from 41 options for pronouns when they sign up on the club’s app, the New York Post reported. Choices go way beyond they/them, leaving one new member baffled: “It was hard for me to navigate 31 flavors of ice cream at Baskin-Robbins when I was a kid. The idea I have to pick from 41 pronouns to be a Soho House member seems a bit excessive.” But no worries; a new member can skip the process if it’s too overwhelming.
