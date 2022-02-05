PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘Reacher’
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 15 (Crime story adaptation is violent, has cursing and nudity.)
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: The series “Reacher,” which is adapted from Lee Child’s popular book franchise, starrs Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, a former military police investigator turned drifter caught in the middle of a conspiracy in a small town. The story features the investigation into a murder that leads to a larger conspiracy. There’s lots of brutal, bloody violence, cursing, innuendo, and brief male full-frontal nudity. There’s also some cigarette smoking and drinking. The TV adaptation mixes brains and brawn as it tells a somewhat predictable crime story. Despite some twists and turns as efforts are made to solve the crime, the TV adaptation doesn’t offer anything particularly new or innovative in the storytelling. (On Amazon)
• RATING: 3 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Billboard hot 100
Here are the top songs on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for the week of Feb. 5:
1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” by Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast
2. “Easy On Me,” by Adele
3. “Heat Waves,” by Glass Animals
4. “Stay,” by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
5. “Super Gremlin,” by Kodak Black
6. “Shivers,” by Ed Sheeran
7. “Pushin P,” by Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
8. “Abcdefu,” by Gayle
9. “Surface Pressure,” by Jessica Darrow
10. “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” by Elton John & Dua Lipa
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Wait, What? Cameron Newsom, 42, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was treated for stage 4 squamous cell carcinoma on her tongue in 2013, the New York Post reported. Removing the tumor meant also removing part of her tongue, which doctors replaced with skin and muscle taken from her thigh. Through all of her experiences in treating the cancer, she said, “The weirdest part ... was when I felt a rough texture on the ‘thigh’ part of my tongue — and when I looked in the mirror, it had started growing leg hair!” Newsom had to learn to speak again and still finds eating a challenge, but she’s back to being a gymnastics coach, even with her fuzzy tongue.
