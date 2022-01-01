PARENTS’ GUIDE TO THE MOVIES
‘Sing 2’
• RATED: PG (Star-filled sequel has nonstop tunes, mild violence.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 7
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Sing 2” is the sequel to 2016’s popular animated musical comedy. Matthew McConaughey returns as the voice of Buster Moon, the starry-eyed koala theater director who, this time around, tries to stage a show at the glamorous Crystal Theater. But it will only work if he can convince the biggest pop star in the world (Bono, in his animation debut) to come out of retirement. Characters use some insult words (“stupid,” “loser,” etc.), there are moments of slapstick action, and a couple of scenes are violent/scary. Like the original, the sequel features dozens of hit classic and contemporary songs and has themes of teamwork, perseverance, and following your dreams. Most of the original cast members reprise their roles, including Reese Witherspoon, Nick Kroll, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly, and Taron Egerton.
• RATING: 3 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
New York Times Best-Sellers
Combined print & e-book fiction for the week ending Jan. 2, 2022:
1. “Call Us What We Carry,” by Amanda Gorman
2. “The Judge’s List,” by John Grisham
3. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles
4. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover
5. “The Stranger In The Lifeboat,” by Mitch Albom
6. “Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone,” by Diana Gabaldon
7. “The Wish,” by Nicholas Sparks
8. “Wish You Were Here,” by Jodi Picoult
9. “Fear No Evil,” by James Patterson
10. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Signs of the Times: On Dec. 3, a second-grader at Pamoja Preparatory Academy in St. Louis, Missouri, brought a loaded pistol to school to “show it to classmates,” the Daily Beast reported. The child said they took the gun from a lockbox under the parents’ bed. Two days earlier, at Woerner Elementary School in St. Louis, a kindergartner brought a gun to school when they picked up the wrong backpack. Sgt. Charles Wall of the St. Louis Police Department said no charges will be filed in either case: “It was determined no criminal incident occurred,” he said.
