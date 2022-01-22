PARENTS’ GUIDE TO THE MOVIES
‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’
• RATED: R (Stark, violent, and one of the best Shakespeare films ever.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 15
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is director Joel Coen’s adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragic play, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. Masterfully made, diversely cast, and filmed in stark black and white, it’s one of the best Shakespeare movies ever made, and it’s highly recommended for mature viewers. Violence is the biggest issue, with knives, stabbing, sword fighting, blood, a beheading, and the murder of a woman and children, as well as some spooky imagery. Other than that, “damn” and “hell” are used, and there’s some fairly innocent Shakespeare-style sexual innuendo. (On Apple TV+)
• RATING: 5 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Redbox top 20
Here are the most popular rentals at Redbox locations:
1. “Dune (2021),” (PG-13)
2. “Halloween Kills,” (R)
3. “No Time to Die,” (PG-13)
4. “Antlers,” (R)
5. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” (PG-13)
6. “Free Guy,” (PG-13)
7. “Dangerous,” (R)
8. “The Addams Family 2,” (PG)
9. “Heart of Champions,” (PG-13)
10. “The Last Duel,” (R)
11. “Spencer,” (R)
12. “F9: The Fast Saga,” (PG-13)
13. “American Siege,” (R)
14. “Amityville Uprising,” (R)
15. “Zeros And Ones,” (R)
16. “Old,” (PG-13)
17. “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” (PG)
18. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” (PG-13)
19. “Candyman (2021),” (R)
20. “Jungle Cruise,” (PG-13)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Inexplicable: Need something to do during a snowstorm in Queens, New York? One person had an idea: Around 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 7, someone rode up on an electric bike to a speed camera in Howard Beach. The camera caught the action, Pix11-TV reported, as the person calmly stopped the bike, aimed a handgun and shot multiple rounds at the camera (which did not appear to be damaged), then put the gun away and rode off into the snowy night. Police released the video in hopes someone can identify the shooter.
