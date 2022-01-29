PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘The Tender Bar’
• RATED: R (Poignant coming-of-age dramedy has language, sex.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 15
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “The Tender Bar” is director George Clooney’s coming-of-age dramedy about a preteen boy growing up in the shadow of his irresponsible father in the 1970s. Spending his days at a bar in Long Island, JR (Daniel Ranieri) gets life lessons in the “man sciences” (“take care of your mother,” “have a car,” etc.) from the proprietor, his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck). Charlie’s advice is rooted in dated views of masculinity, but his lessons are ultimately about being responsible. Not surprisingly given the setting and time period, characters smoke and drink throughout, including JR. Positive themes relate to the importance of family and the value of a college education. Strong language permeates the film, including lots of name calling and some crude references. There’s a comically loud but non-graphic sex scene and an instance of domestic violence. (On Amazon)
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
New York Times Best-Sellers
Combined print & e-book fiction for the week ending Jan. 30:
1. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover
2. “Something To Hide,” by Elizabeth George
3. “The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. “Verity,” by Colleen Hoover
5. “The Maid,” by Nita Prose
6. “The Horsewoman,” by James Patterson And Mike Lupica
7. “Ugly Love,” by Colleen Hoover
8. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles
9. “To Paradise,” by Hanya Yanagihara
10. “The Judge’s List,” by John Grisham
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Don’t See That Every Day: Motorists on I-59 in Tennessee on Jan. 12 got a closeup look at the world’s largest cast-iron skillet as it made its way on a flatbed truck to the future Lodge Cast Iron Museum in South Pittsburg, Tennessee. The big fry pan measures 18 feet from handle to handle and weighs more than 14,000 pounds, United Press International reported. It will be used outside the museum, which is set to open in late summer. Get your selfie stick ready!
