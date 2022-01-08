PARENTS’ GUIDE TO THE MOVIES
‘American Underdog’
• RATED: PG (Crowd-pleasing sports biopic emphasizes faith, perseverance.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 10
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “American Underdog” is an earnest biopic about NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who had an unlikely path to football stardom, and his relationship with his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin). Content is mild overall. While there’s no off-field violence, the story of how a child became blind could be upsetting, as could a scene of mass destruction in the aftermath of a tornado that tragically killed many people, including two of the movie’s characters. Families who watch can discuss the movie’s themes of gratitude, perseverance, and teamwork. The movie is directed by the Erwin Brothers, who are best known for their faith-based movies, including “I Can Only Imagine” and “I Still Believe.” This one is more “faith lite,” but the main characters are committed Christians who believe in their faith’s ability to guide their lives.
• RATING: 3 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Billboard hot 100 Flashback
Here are the top songs on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for the week of January 9, 1982:
1. “Physical,” Olivia Newton-John
2. “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” Foreigner
3. “Let’s Groove,” Earth, Wind and Fire
4. “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do),” Daryl Hall and John Oates
5. “Young Turks,” Rod Stewart
6. “Harden My Heart,” Quarterflash
7. “Leather And Lace,” Stevie Nicks (with Don Henley)
8. “Centerfold,” The J. Geils Band
9. “Turn Your Love Around,” George Benson
10. “Trouble,” Lindsey Buckingham
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Weird Christmas Tradition: Since 1966, the city of Gavle, Sweden, has erected a huge straw goat in its downtown square at Christmastime. The goats are pagan symbols that preceded Santa Claus as a bringer of gifts, the Associated Press reported. But in what has become an adjunct to the town’s tradition, the goats have been torched dozens of times during the past 55 years, including this year on Dec. 17. Police arrested a suspect in his 40s who had soot on his hands and matched a description from witnesses.
