PARENTS’ GUIDE TO THE MOVIES
‘Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 15 (Fun, flashy sports biopic has cursing, sex, drugs.)
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: Based on a bestselling book, this fun limited series mixes dark comedy and drama to tell the story of Dr. Buss, Magic Johnson and the Lakers meteoric rise to NBA success in the 1980s — with some creative license. It’s billed as a sports biopic, but reaches out to a wider audience by making it less about basketball, and more about what Los Angeles culture was like in the 1980s. As a result, it’s easy to forget that the sport is supposed to be at the center of it all. It also features lots of mature content, including strong sexual content and nudity. Cursing is frequent and there’s a lot of drinking, smoking and drugs. (On HBO)
• RATING: 4stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Top streaming shows
Below are all the top trending series available to stream online, according to info from JustWatch.com.
1. “The Dropout,” Hulu
2. 3. “Inventing Anna,” Netflix
3. “Pieces of Her,” Netflix
4. “Killing Eve,” Amazon Prime, Hulu
5. “Outlander,” Starz
6. “Euphoria,” HBO Max
7. “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” HBO Max
8. “The Thing About Pam,” Hulu
9. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon Prime
10. “Star Trek: Picard,” Paramount+
11. “The Boys Presents: Diabolical,” Amazon Prime
12. “Dopesick,” Hulu
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Golden Ticket: On Oct. 26, 1984, Northwestern student Michael Cole attended a basketball game alone, having been unable to find a friend to use the extra ticket he had purchased for $8.50. Thirty-eight years later, on Feb. 27, Cole, now 55, watched that spare ticket, which he had held onto as a keepsake, sell for $468,000 at auction. What was so special about the ticket? It just happens to be the only known intact ticket from Michael Jordan’s debut game with the Chicago Bulls. Cole, whose 2012 Kia Sorento died just one week before the auction ended, said he plans to use some of his earnings to replace it with “a sensible used car.”
