PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘Rescued by Ruby’
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 8 (Heartwarming true story has peril, positive messages.)
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Rescued by Ruby” is an inspiring drama based on a true story about the first shelter dog to become a Rhode Island State Police K9 officer. The main human character, Daniel (Grant Gustin), and shelter dog Ruby both have struggles that have made life challenging for them, but they learn how to channel their weaknesses into strengths. There are some intense moments of peril for Daniel, Ruby, and a missing child, though everyone ultimately ends up safe. Daniel is neurodivergent, with dyslexia and hyperactivity, and he learns to see those differences as strengths. The movie is packed full of positive messages around not giving up on people (or animals!), hard work, and perseverance. (On Netflix)
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Redbox top 20
Here are the most popular rentals at Redbox locations:
1. “The Matrix Resurrections,” (R)
2. “American Underdog,” (PG)
3. “Eternals,” (PG-13)
4. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” (PG-13)
5. “Redeeming Love,” (PG-13)
6. “A Journal for Jordan,” (PG-13)
7. “A Day to Die,” (R)
8. “Coming 2 America,” (PG-13)
9. “House of Gucci,” (R)
10. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” (PG-13)
11. “Encanto,” (PG)
12. “The King’s Man,” (R)
13. “The 355,” (PG-13)
14. “No Time to Die,” (PG-13)
15. “Shattered,” (R)
16. “Dangerous,” (R)
17. “Jungle Cruise,” (PG-13)
18. “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” (PG)
19. “A Tale of Two Guns,” (R)
20. “Old,” (PG-13)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Questionable Judgments: Welcome to Texas, where Sarah Stogner, 37, is running for railroad commissioner against Wayne Christian. Christian has amassed a war chest of $766,000, and Stogner is apparently willing to bare all to win the contest, Canoe reported on Feb. 23: “I have other assets,” she said. To prove it, Stogner posted a 5-second TikTok video of herself wearing only cowboy boots and hat and straddling an oil pumping jack as “Apache” by the Sugarhill Gang played. Unfortunately for her, the stunt may not have worked: She lost the endorsement of the San Antonio Express-News and rankled some religious conservative supporters. “I knew it would be controversial,” Stogner said. “I didn’t realize it would incite the rage and anger that it did from the press.”
