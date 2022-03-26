PARENTS’ GUIDE TO THE MOVIES
‘The Lost City’
• RATED: PG-13 (Romcom adventure has cheeky moments, brief blood.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 13
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “The Lost City” is a romcom action adventure starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe. With a theme of moving on after loss, it has strong messages about being the author of your own story and that life is “sweeter after difficulty.” While most of the violence is typical big-budget action fare, there’s plenty of peril and one gruesome moment that appears to have been added for shock value (but ultimately has a reassuring resolution). Tatum’s bare backside is seen extensively in a nonsexual scene. Bullock’s character writes steamy novels, so expect innuendo and racy language. There’s lots of product placement, particularly alcoholic beverages, which are poured and consumed throughout (villains also smoke cigars).
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
New York Times Best-Sellers
Combined print & e-book fiction for the week ending March 27:
1. “Run, Rose, Run,” by Dolly Parton And James Patterson
2. “Shadows Reel,” by C.J. Box
3. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover
4. “High Stakes,” by Danielle Steel
5. “Verity,” by Colleen Hoover
6. “The Paris Apartment,” by Lucy Foley
7. “The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
8. “The Golden Couple,” by Greer Hendricks And Sarah Pekkanen
9. “The Lightning Rod,” by Brad Meltzer
10. “One Italian Summer,” by Rebecca Serle
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Ewwwww: U.S. Customs and Border Protections agents probably rarely having a boring day, but between Feb. 19 and 25, officers in Philadelphia came across some particularly skin-crawly cargo: about 300 leeches from Bulgaria, NBC New York reported. The medicinal leeches, which arrived in jars distributed among six separate air cargo shipments, were headed for Connecticut, Florida and Illinois, but they’ll never make it: That type of leech, the Hirudo medicinalis, is a protected species and can’t be traded internationally. Instead, they were turned over to federal wildlife agents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.