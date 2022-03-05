PARENTS’ GUIDE TO THE MOVIES
‘The Batman’
• RATED: PG-13 (Confident and mature yet dark, violent Batman reboot.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 14
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “The Batman” is a new/rebooted take on the iconic superhero. This Batman (Robert Pattinson) is conflicted and violent but also uses his head and learns as he goes along. The movie’s action violence is intense, with killings and dead bodies, guns and shooting, explosions and crashes, lots of fighting, violence against women and more. Language isn’t constant but some curse words. Part of the plot revolves around a fictitious drug business. The movie is more diverse than previous takes on the Dark Knight, deals thoughtfully with the nature and cost of vengeance, touches on how social media can spread misinformation, and, even with a long runtime, is one of the best Batman movies to date.
• RATING: 4stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Billboard hot 100
Here are the top songs on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for the week of March 5:
1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Cast of movie “Encanto”
2. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
3. “Abcdefu,” Gayle
4. “Easy On Me,” Adele
5. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
6. “Stay,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
7. “Ghost,” Justin Bieber
8. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
9. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
10. “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” Elton John & Dua Lipa
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Thanks for Nothing! Catherine Graham of Marshfield, Massachusetts, recently cashed in on her 15 minutes of fame on “The Price Is Right” with host Drew Carey. She flew to Los Angeles to visit her daughter and attended a taping of the show, which aired on Feb. 1. As luck would have it, Graham ended up on stage with Carey and played for a great trip — to New Hampshire! When Carey gushed, “New Hampshire is beautiful!” Graham replied, “Drew, I live in Boston! I’ve been to New Hampshire a million times!” But wait, there’s more! In order to collect the prize roundtrip airfare, she’ll have to travel to Los Angeles again to fly to Manchester, New Hampshire. “I just wish it was Tahiti ... or Bora Bora. A cruise around the world maybe.” But, she said, “It was so fun.”
