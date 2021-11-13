PARENTS’ GUIDE TO THE MOVIES
‘Eternals’
• RATED: PG-13 (Visually strong but talky MCU tale has violence, sex scene.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 14
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Eternals” is an epic-scale Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) adventure directed by Oscar-winning writer-director Chloé Zhao. It focuses on a team of ancient aliens who emerge after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” to battle the monstrous Deviants they thought they had defeated long ago. With a cast that includes Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, and more, this is one of the MCU’s most diverse outings; it features the franchise’s first deaf character and first openly gay hero. It’s also arguably the MCU’s most mature and character-driven film to date. It has themes of sacrifice, unconditional love, and teamwork, but also far more romance than usual — including the MCU’s first on-screen love scene (naked shoulders and all) — and very scary creatures, one of whom eats a parent in front of his child in the movie’s opening scene. While there are lots of talking scenes, action violence is also frequent and often devastating, both in a large-scale way (genocide, natural disasters, destruction) and an intimate one (betrayal, loss, grief). Weapons are used, and (spoiler alert!) main characters die/are killed. Language includes occasional but not frequent use of some lesser curse words, and characters drink socially.
• RATING: 3 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Redbox top 20
Here are the most popular rentals at Redbox locations:
1. “Free Guy,” (PG-13)
2. “Stillwater,” (R)
3. “Old,” (PG-13)
4. “PAW Patrol: The Movie,” (G)
5. “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins,” (PG-13)
6. “Don’t Breathe 2,” (R)
7. “The Protégé,” (R)
8. “The Suicide Squad,” (R)
9. “F9: The Fast Saga,” (PG-13)
10. “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” (PG)
11. “Joe Bell,” (R)
12. “The Forever Purge,” (R)
13. “Pig,” (R)
14. “Zone 414,” (R)
15. “Respect,” (PG-13)
16. “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions,” (PG-13)
17. “The Spore,” (R)
18. “Black Widow,” (PG-13)
19. “On The Rocks,” (R)
20. “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” (R)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Great Art: Police in Madison, Wisconsin, are looking for a sculpture that was stolen from the Art Fair on the Square on Sept. 25. The unique piece, titled “Dumpty Humpty,” is a bronze of the nursery rhyme character sitting on a toilet with his pants around his ankles and a book in his hands. It’s worth $1,400, according to United Press International. The vendor told police she’d seen two men loitering around her booth, and when she stepped away, they vanished, along with the artwork. Security camera footage also captured the men leaving with Humpty. Hope they didn’t drop him, because, you know ...
