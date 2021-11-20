PARENTS’ GUIDE TO THE MOVIES
‘King Richard’
• RATED: PG-13 (Winning biopic of tennis stars’ dad has language, violence.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 13
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “King Richard” is a moving, entertaining sports biopic about Richard Williams (Will Smith), the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. Dialogue includes swearing, as well as slurs. There are also scenes of gang violence and racial violence, and a minor character is shot and killed on screen. Brands such as Nike, Puma, Reebok, and Fila are mentioned. With themes of perseverance, courage, gratitude, and humility, the film successfully offers a positive representation of a Black family and focuses on Richard’s attempts to be a better father than the one he had growing up. (Also on HBO Max)
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
New York Times Best-Sellers
Combined print & e-book fiction for the week ending Nov. 21:
1. “Game On,” by Janet Evanovich
2. “The Judge’s List,” by John Grisham
3. “The Stranger In The Lifeboat,” by Mitch Albom
4. “Better Off Dead,” by Lee Child And Andrew Child
5. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles
6. “Dune,” by Frank Herbert
7. “The Wish,” by Nicholas Sparks
8. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover
9. “Apples Never Fall,” by Liane Moriarty
10. “The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Inexplicable: Firefighters in Syracuse, New York, were called to the Landmark Theatre on Nov. 5 after a person was heard calling for help inside the building, Fox News reported. An unidentified 39-year-old man was stuck behind a wall in the theater bathroom, completely naked, and was believed to have been there for two to three days. It was unclear how he managed to get behind the wall, but firefighters had to cut through several layers of drywall and structural tile to free him. Syracuse Deputy Fire Chief John Kane said the victim appeared to be uninjured and would probably be treated for dehydration.
