PARENTS’ GUIDE TO THE MOVIES
‘Encanto’
• RATED: PG (Vibrant visuals, catchy songs, moving messages.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 6
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Encanto” is an animated Disney musical set in Colombia about Mirabel Madrigal, the youngest granddaughter in a family that protects their enchanted village with the magical powers they’ve had for two generations — except for Mirabel. As she helps her cousin prepare for his coming-of-magical-age ritual, she begins to question her role in the family. Expect a few scenes of violence and supernatural events, and catastrophes that threaten the characters. There’s also mild name-calling and affection between married characters. Themes of empathy, teamwork, and courage are clear, and there’s strong diverse representation on screen. Colombian culture is also well portrayed in the form of music, costumes, dance and even food.
• RATING: 5 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
The top 10 songs on iTunes
iTunes’ Official Music Charts through Nov. 24:
1. “Easy On Me,” Adele
2. “God’s Country,” State of Mine & Drew Jacobs
3. “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” Elton John & Dua Lipa
4. “Abcdefu,” Gayle
5. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
6. “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran
7. “Don’t Tell Me How To Live,” Kid Rock feat. Monster Truck
8. “AA,” Walker Hayes
9. “I Am Woman,” Emmy Meli
10. “More Hearts Than Mine,” Girl Named Tom
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! A Southwest Airlines ramp agent named Valerie has been working for the company since 2011 in Phoenix, People reported, and along the way has amassed an unusual collection: zipper pulls. She was picking up several each day and decided to do something with them, so she chose a sturdy dress from a thrift store and began sewing the pulls on in an interesting pattern. “The challenge was sewing them on in a straight, even line, since fabric moves and stretches,” she said. She even grouped the brand names (Samsonite, Dockers, etc.) together. After a decade and more than 800 zipper pulls, Valerie finished her dress and donated it to the airline, which will display it at company headquarters.
