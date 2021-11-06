PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘Finch’
• RATED: PG-13 (Heart, humor, hope in sci-fi road dramedy; peril, language.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 13
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Finch” is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi buddy road dramedy in which the titular character (Tom Hanks), his dog, and an android travel across the remains of the United States. The plot is pretty somber: It looks like the end for the human race, so, before he dies, Finch wants to create a robot to care for his dog. The movie’s dystopian world is scary; devastating storms come on quickly, and it’s accepted knowledge that people might kill each other for individual survival. Offsetting the bleak situations is Finch’s creation. “Jeff” (Caleb Landry Jones) isn’t just mechanical, he’s an AI miracle, full of optimism, hope, and humor. As Jeff learns about the world, he behaves like a kid, making “human” mistakes and experiencing big feelings. A frustrated Finch occasionally yells at Jeff and says mean things; the harshness helps viewers understand how deeply words like this can cut. Other language is minor. A flashback shows a brief moment of gun violence in the background. (On Apple TV+)
• RATING: 5 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Top streaming shows
Below are all the most popular series available to stream online, according to info from JustWatch.com.
1. “Yellowstone,” Peacock Premium, DIRECTV
2. “ Squid Game,” Netflix
3. “Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+
4. “Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu
5. “Succession,” HBO Max
6. “Ghosts,” Paramount+
7. “American Crime Story,” FXNow, fuboTV
8. “Dopesick,” Hulu
9. “Midnight Mass,” Netflix
10. “Foundation,” Apple TV+
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
A Person Can Dream: Kori Johnson of KSLA-TV was interviewing lottery ticket purchasers on Oct. 4 about what they’d do with the nearly $700 million jackpot when she met “James,” HuffPost reported, who went into a lot of detail: “Well, I’m definitely going to get a new supercharged Mustang with dual exhausts, and about 5 kilos of cocaine, and I’ll be good to go,” he said. Johnson rolled with the punches: “So you like cars?” she asked.
