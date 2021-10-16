PARENTS’ GUIDE TO THE STREAMING
‘CODA’
• RATED: PG-13 (Heartwarming, salty story about hearing teen in deaf family.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 13
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “CODA” is a crowd-pleasing film that follows high school senior Ruby, a Child of Deaf Adults, who’s the only hearing person in her family. Ruby’s close-knit family relies on her, both for labor on their fishing boat and to translate for them. But when she finds out that her love of singing could lead to bigger things, she must decide whether to follow her dream or stay with her family. The movie — which is notable for starring three deaf actors as lead characters — has lots of strong language, both spoken and signed. There’s a comically awkward scene of teens hearing parents having loud sex, sexual jokes, and a running gag about how hot and heavy Ruby’s parents are. Adults drink wine and beer, and Ruby’s dad smokes marijuana. While the movie focuses on a specific kind of family, its themes of compassion, empathy, perseverance, communication, and teamwork are universal to growing up. (On Apple TV+)
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Redbox top 10
Here are the most popular rentals at Redbox locations:
1. “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions,” (PG-13)
2. “The Forever Purge,” (R)
3. “Black Widow,” (PG-13)
4. “Cruella,” (PG-13)
5. “Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman,” (R)
6. “F9: The Fast Saga,” (PG-13)
7. “The Survivalist,” (R)
8. “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” (R)
9. “A Quiet Place Part II,” (PG-13)
10. “Small Engine Repair,” (R)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Irony: Philip Morris International, maker of Marlboro and Parliament cigarettes, has sealed a deal with Vectura, a U.K.-based company that makes medicines — including inhalers for respiratory conditions — with a $1.1 billion bid. The BBC reported that PMI’s CEO, Jacek Olczak, is “excited” to expand the company’s product lines, but medical organizations and charities are less than thrilled about the purchase. “It creates perverse incentives for PMI to sell more of its harmful products so they might then profit again through treating smoking-related diseases,” said Sarah Woolnough, CEO of Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation.
Commented
