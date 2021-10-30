PARENTS’ GUIDE TO THE MOVIES
‘Dune’
• RATED: PG-13 (Lots of fighting in vivid but long sci-fi adaptation.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 13
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Dune” is based on Frank Herbert’s epic 1965 novel. It covers the first half of the book and stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. Sci-fi action violence includes lots of fighting, both on the battlefield and one on one, with guns, knives, and other weapons. There are also beheadings and explosions, and characters are stabbed and/or cut open, poisoned, and eaten by worms. A little bit of blood is shown, and characters die. Infrequent language is included. The story is about a drug known as “spice,” but it’s more of a thing for everyone to fight over than a real drug. While this (long) movie isn’t without its flaws, director Denis Villeneuve gives it a languid smoothness that makes for an enthralling tale.
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Top Halloween songs
According to Spotify, these are the all-time top-streamed songs for Halloween.
1. “Thriller,” Michael Jackson (1983)
2. “Ghostbusters,” Ray Parker Jr. (1984)
3. “Monster Mash,” Bobby “Boris” Pickett (1962)
4. “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” Blue Öyster Cult (1976)
5. “Highway to Hell,” AC/DC (1979)
6. “This Is Halloween,” The Citizens of Halloween (1993)
7. “Werewolves of London,” Warren Zevon (1978)
8. “Somebody’s Watching Me,” Rockwell (1984)
9. “A Nightmare on My Street,” DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince (1988)
10. “Black Magic Woman,” Santana (1968)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminal: Derbyshire (England) police were hunting down a 36-year-old suspect in a string of thefts on Oct. 4 when they came across him trying unsuccessfully to hide — in a closet, under a blanket ... with his feet sticking out the bottom, the Mirror reported. The police department posted photos of the incident on Facebook, where Sgt. Tarj Nizzer quipped: “If you run from ... police, you will only go to jail tired. In this case he had his blanket ready for his sleep in the cell.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.