PARENTS’ GUIDE TO THE MOVIES
‘No Time to Die’
• RATED: PG-13 (Violent Bond adventure is flawed but epic, emotional.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 14
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “No Time to Die” is the 25th James Bond movie and the fifth with Daniel Craig in the lead role. It’s more epic, tragic, and emotional than is typical for the franchise, and, despite its length (163 minutes), it’s worth seeing for teen and adult fans. Expect the usual guns and shooting, fighting, chases, crashes, and stunts. While there’s little blood, characters are killed, some by gruesome, face-blistering chemical weapons. A child and a teen are in peril at different points; the teen shoots a gun and falls into an icy lake. Characters kiss passionately and lie in bed together; there’s the suggestion of nudity, but nothing explicit is shown. Infrequent language includes a use of the f-word. Characters drink frequently in social situations, and one minor character appears drunk. Smoking is also shown.
• RATING: 4 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Top streaming shows
Below are all the most popular series available to stream online, according to info from Reelgood.com.
1. “Squid Game,” Netflix
2. “What If...?,” Disney+
3. “Sex Education,” Netflix
4. “Lucifer,” Netflix
5. “The Walking Dead,” AMC, Netflix
6. “Riverdale,” Netflix, CW
7. “The Good Doctor,” Hulu, ABC
8. “Money Heist,” Netflix
9. “Grey’s Anatomy,” Netflix, Hulu, ABC
10. “Peaky Blinders,” Netflix
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Fine Points of the Law: On Sept. 13, a road rage incident in Amarillo, Texas, all started when Car No. 1 tried to pass Car Nos. 2 and 3. No. 1 got past the first car, but No. 3 sped up to prevent the pass. As Car No. 1 passed No. 3, someone in No. 1 fired shots into No. 3. “The victim in this case did have a handgun in their vehicle and returned fire at the suspect,” Amarillo police Cpl. Jeb Hilton told KVII-TV. And here’s where Texas’ tricky law comes in: While it is against Texas law to shoot a firearm from a moving or stationary vehicle on a roadway, if you’re shooting in self-defense, you’re off the hook. The person in Car No. 3 will not face any charges. There were no injuries reported in the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.