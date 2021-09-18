PARENTS’ GUIDE TO NEW MOVIES
‘Cry Macho’
• RATED: PG-13 (Eastwood’s drama is awkward yet lovely; language, drinking.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 13
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Cry Macho” is a Western-ish drama directed by and starring Clint Eastwood. There’s dialogue about an abused teen, with bruises are shown on his back. Police with guns are shown, and one car crashes into another and rams it off the road. Injured animals (with minor wounds) are shown, and death is discussed. Characters use some curse words. A teen tries to drink tequila, and an adult character is seen drinking/drunk. There’s dialogue about selling or abusing “pills, dope, and booze.” The movie is awkward in spots but also a lovely, relaxed drama starring a cinema icon. (Also on HBO Max)
• RATING: 3 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
Redbox top 20
Here are the most popular rentals at Redbox locations:
1. “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” (R)
2. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” (R)
3. “The Gateway,” (R)
4. “Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman,” (R)
5. “Peter Rabbit 2,” (PG)
6. “A Quiet Place Part II,” (PG-13)
7. “Great White,” (R)
8. “12 Mighty Orphans,” (PG-13)
9. “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” (PG)
10. “Wrath of Man,” (R)
11. “In The Heights,” (PG-13)
12. “The Misfits,” (R)
13. “Luca,” (PG)
14. “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” (R)
15. “Jurassic Hunt,” (R)
16. “Mortal Kombat (2021),” (R)
17. “Catch the Bullet,” (R)
18. “The Girl Who Got Away,” (PG-13)
19. “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” (PG)
20. “Wonder Woman 1984,” (PG-13)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Idea: Two Polish companies are joining forces to make construction workers’ lives more pleasant, Reuters reported on Aug. 23. Budimex and Lotos have created a floral-scented asphalt with a mixture of natural and synthetic oils that neutralize the typical smell of asphalt. “At times one could smell the scent of flowers, which made working more pleasant,” said Slawomir Szpak, a foreman for Budimex. The company is planning to introduce the new compound on a wider scale.
