PARENTS’ GUIDE TO STREAMING
‘The Starling’
• RATED: PG-13 (Tearjerker has mature themes, salty language, some humor.)
• APPROPRIATE AGE: 14
• PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “The Starling” has some very sad themes and situations involving a couple, played by Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd, grieving the sudden death of their infant baby girl. The grieving process is depicted as long and difficult, with emotions ranging from depression to anger and blaming. The characters are seeking help, and in one case medical treatment, for their grief, but seem to be stuck. One of the characters has attempted suicide and appears to be contemplating it again. Another has an ongoing battle with an aggressive bird, mostly played for humor but which does cause some minimal physical harm. Language includes an f-bomb and more. (On Netflix)
• RATING: 3 stars (out of 5) - CommonSenseMedia.org
LIST-MANIA
New York Times Best-Sellers
Combined print & e-book fiction for the week ending Sept. 26:
1. “Forgotten In Death,” by J.D. Robb
2. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” by Sally Rooney
3. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover
4. “Billy Summers,” by Stephen King
5. “A Slow Fire Burning,” by Paula Hawkins
6. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” by Laura Dave
7. “The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
8. “The Night She Disappeared,” by Lisa Jewell
9. “The Madness Of Crowds,” by Louise Penny
10. “The Heron’s Cry,” by Ann Cleeves
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Shooting Sports: A 19-year-old woman in Kenosha, Wisconsin, accidentally shot a friend with his own handgun on Aug. 10 while using the weapon’s laser sight to entertain a cat, the Associated Press reported. The woman, who had been drinking, according to a witness, picked up the friend’s handgun, “turned on the laser sight and was pointing it at the floor to get the cat to chase it,” the police report said. The gun went off and a bullet struck the 21-year-old man in the thigh. The victim was charged for violating bond conditions that prevented him from having a gun.
