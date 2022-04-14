DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Unplug rechargeable batteries
Rechargeable batteries are environmentally friendly, since they can be charged over and over before eventually being replaced. But many of us leave rechargeable products plugged into the wall indefinitely, which uses power even though the integrated battery is already at full charge. Look around the house for rechargeable products like an electric toothbrush, electric razors, power tools, smartphones and kids’ games. Unplug them to prevent wasting energy, and charge them up only when you need them. This will help save energy and prevent unnecessary wear on the rechargeable battery, too.
Save fuel by cleaning out car
The heavier your car, the more fuel it uses. So take this time to do a spring cleaning and remove any unnecessary items that have been left in your car. Every 50 pounds of extra weight increases your car’s fuel consumption by 1%. Don’t think of your back seats and trunk as extra storage; instead, lighten the load by removing unnecessary sports equipment, boxes and store purchases, and save a little at the pump.
LIST-MANIA
Best Places for Easter
To find out which cities promise the most egg-citing time on Sunday, personal finance website WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 13 key metrics, ranging from candy and chocolate shops per capita to the city’s Christian population to expected weather.
1. Pittsburgh
2. Birmingham, Ala.
3. Orlando, Fla.
4. Cincinnati
5. St. Louis
6. Cleveland
7. Buffalo, N.Y.
8. El Paso, Texas
9. New Orleans
10. Honolulu
56. Fort Wayne
76. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminal: Thomas Eugene Colucci of Spring Hill, Florida, wasn’t quite sure that the methamphetamine he purchased from a man he met at an area bar was the real deal, Fox13-TV reported. So on March 10, he called 911 to ask authorities to test his stash. Colucci told the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office that as an experienced meth user, he knew what it should feel like, and handed two small baggies over to a deputy. He wanted officials to “put the person in trouble” who sold him the drugs, but he couldn’t provide a name or contact information. Deputies did test the substance, which proved to be meth, and placed Colucci under arrest for possession.
