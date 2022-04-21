DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Skip the wipes when you can
Sure, they may be convenient, but pre-moistened single-use cleaning wipes are a terrible option for the environment. The paperlike wipes are actually made with plastic microfibers, which can take more than a century to break down and biodegrade. Worse, many people flush them down the toilet, where they clump together in sewers and create giant clusters of wipes, fats and other waste. Stick with reusable towels and nontoxic cleaning products instead.
Another use for leftover soda
A little party at your home may leave you with undrunk soda pop in cans and glasses at the end of the festivities. But don’t toss that leftover soda down the drain — it can be used to get your pots and pans gleaming. Just pour the leftover soda into your grimy cookware and let it simmer on very low heat for 30 to 45 minutes. Dark sodas like Coke and Pepsi are highly acidic, and they do wonders at eating away at stubborn messes.
LIST-MANIA
Top 10 busiest airports in the world in 2021
Based on global data from airports around the world, Airports Council International says these were the top 10 busiest airports worldwide for 2021.
Even with a 25% increase in travel from 2020 levels, global passengers were still down more than 50% from 2019 highs.
1. Atlanta (ATL) - 75,704,760 passengers
2. Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) - 62,465,756
3. Denver (DEN) - 58,828,552
4. Chicago (ORD) - 54,020,399
5. Los Angeles (LAX) - 48,007,284
6. Charlotte, N.C. (CLT) - 43,302,230
7. Orlando Fla (MCO) - 40 351,068
8. Guangzhou, China (CAN) - 40,259,401
9. Chengdu, China (CTU) - 40,117,496
10. Las Vegas (LAS) - 39,754,366
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Animal Antics: Step aside, Punxsutawney Phil. Mojave Max, a 33-year-old desert tortoise, sees your predictions of spring and calls them with a dramatic yearly emergence from his burrow in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to KSNV-TV, Max lives at the Las Vegas Springs Preserve, where he is the official mascot for the Clark County Desert Conservation Program. Every year, he marks the beginning of spring by making his way out of his burrow when his internal clock and the longer daylight hours tell him to do so. This year, Max peered out on March 26 at 12:21 p.m. Of course, Max’s interpretation of “spring” is hyper-local: It was 93 degrees in Las Vegas on March 26.
