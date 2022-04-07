DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Skip the disposable utensils
Nearly 40 billion single-use plastic utensils are thrown away every year in the United States. These forks, spoons and knives aren’t recyclable, they don’t biodegrade and they can even leach chemicals when they get heated up. One way to help is to just say no when ordering takeout or delivery. Or better still: If you can sit and eat a meal at a restaurant, do that. Many manufacturers also make reusable utensils that are dishwasher safe and easy to bring with you.
Donate books properly
Local public libraries often have used book drives where they accept donations of books from the public to sell to raise money for the library. If you choose to donate books, be sure to keep these basic rules in mind when giving. Don’t give puzzle or coloring books that are filled in or already solved. Old high school or college textbooks are not desirable, even if you paid a significant amount of money for them many years ago. Self-published books, old magazines, and any books about obsolete technology should also be tossed into the paper recycling bin instead. And remember this: A book drive is for books; do not donate old electronics, medicine, clothes or anything that does not make sense to be in a book drive.
LIST-MANIA
Top 10 brands in the world
According to information compiled by The Trademark Search Company, these are currently the world’s most valuable brands.
1. Apple
2. Amazon
3. Google
4. Microsoft
5. Walmart
6. Samsung Group
7. Facebook
8. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd.
9. Huawei
10. Verizon
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
People With Issues: Prosecutors have accused 20-year-old Mauricio Damian Guerrero of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, of burglary after he traveled to Somersworth, New Hampshire, and hid in the attic of a woman he had met on the website OnlyFans, WKBN-TV reported on March 7. Guerrero allegedly descended from the attic to take video of the woman while she was sleeping, stole some of her underwear, and planned to place a tracking device on her car. Police were called after someone at the home heard a noise; Guerrero was found on the roof of the home. He was released on bail and ordered to wear a tracking device.
