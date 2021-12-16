DO JUST ONE THING
Use newspaper for deodorizer
Save newspaper to deodorize your shoes. Newsprint paper is designed to absorb ink, but it does an excellent job of absorbing excess moisture and odors as well. Just stuff newspaper into your shoes and let the paper do its job. Even the smelliest of sneakers can be freshened up with the help of newspaper. When the job is done, the newspaper can be flattened and recycled.
LIST-MANIA
Most popular hiding spots for Christmas gifts
According to a recent study of 1,000 Americans conducted by Neighbor, an online company that connects people with unused space to people in need of storage, that surveyed, only 50 percent of respondents have hidden Christmas gifts without them being found. Below were the most popular hiding spots in the survey:
1. Bedroom closet (53%)
2. Spare room (31.5%)
3. Coat closet (26%)
4. Under the bed (26%)
5. In the trunk of a car (25%)
6. In a spare drawer or cabinet (17%)
7. In the basement (16%)
8. In the garage (15%)
9. Under a couch (14%)
10. At someone else’s house (14%)
11. In the attic (13%)
12. In a desk (11%)
13. Outside (11%)
14. In a kid’s room (10%)
15. In a shed (10%)
16. In the bathroom (9%)
17. In a storage unit (8.5%)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
High Standards: The 10-foot-tall artificial Christmas tree that the town council installed in the Grimsby town center in England left locals underwhelmed — to the point that the council had the expensive decoration removed. Snarky comments included one from a resident who said he had a bigger tree in his house, and another called it “an insult to Grimsby.” The council responded that the tree cost more than 1,000 pounds but said it had been installed too early, and the traditional live tree from a nearby farm was installed on Nov. 25. The fake tree was to be reinstalled for a Christmas market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.