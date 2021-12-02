DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Small leak, big waste
Do you have a small leak in your home you think is no big deal? For example, do you have a faucet that just drips a drop here and there? Do this: Place a coffee mug where the drip is, and come back in 10 minutes. According to the World Wildlife Fund, if the mug is full when you return, you’re wasting about 3,000 gallons of water per year from that itty-bitty drip. Look up how to fix the drip (you’d be surprised how easy it is to do with a few tutorial videos you can watch online) to help save some H20.
Don’t reuse plastic utensils
Generally, reusing items is one of the greenest things you can do that is simple and beneficial. But when it comes to disposable plastic utensils like forks, knives and spoons, it’s best to use them once and throw them away. While it’s tempting to rinse plastic utensils and reuse them, they really aren’t designed to be used more than once. When you wash utensils, microscopic spaces are created that can harbor food particles that eventually will foster bacterial growth. So if you must use plastic utensils, use them once; but try to opt for reusable utensils (like stainless steel) whenever possible.
LIST-MANIA
Best Large Sports Cities
Personal-finance website WalletHub compared cities across the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer to determine the best sports towns.
1. Boston
2. Los Angeles
3. New York
4. Pittsburgh
5. Philadelphia
6. Denver
7. Washington, DC
8. Dallas
9. Chicago
10. Miami
16. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Most Competent Criminal: A clever burglar in Coronado, California, devised a simple way to enter a home there on Oct. 21, the AP reported. The 43-year-old woman just called a locksmith and asked him to change the locks on “her” home, then went inside, settled in, and turned on the music and fireplace. But a neighbor noticed the activity and contacted the out-of-town homeowner, who alerted the police. When officers arrived, the spare key provided by the neighbor didn’t fit the locks, and police saw metal shavings and parts of a discarded lock near the front door. Police went around back, called out to the person inside and arrested her as she emerged on suspicion of burglary.
