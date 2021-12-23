DO JUST ONE THING
Thrift store shop and sell
Do you want to support a great nonprofit, keep waste out of landfills and make some extra cash, too? There’s a growing trend of people sharing what you can buy at thrift stores like Goodwill that you could resell online for a profit. There are constantly updated lists online of items to look for when shopping. They range from sporting goods and tabletop items to even broken electronics resold for parts. One surprise right now: blank old media. Unused VHS tapes and DVDs can be purchased cheaply at thrift stores and resold for a huge profit.
Replace old appliances
If you have an older home, take a look at your refrigerator and dishwasher to determine if they need to be replaced based on age. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, a dishwasher made before 1994 is likely to add an extra $40 a year to your utility bill and waste more than 10 gallons of water each time you use it. If you have a fridge from the 1980s, you could save $100 a year by replacing it; if your fridge is from the ‘70s, you can recoup more than $200 a year. Replacing these items now with energy-efficient models can help you save money and the environment.
LIST-MANIA
Most Festive Cities
Lawn care professional placement site LawnStarter.com looked at the 200 biggest U.S. cities to see which most resemble a scene out of a Hallmark movie? They looked for cities packed with holiday events, Euro-style Christmas markets, delicious goodies, average snowfall and other fun things to do and see.
1. New York
2. Chicago
3. Boston
4. Philadelphia
5. San Francisco
6. Los Angeles
7. Jersey City, N.J.
8. Newark, N.J.
9. Denver
10. Washington, D.C.
134. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminal: Canada may want to rethink opening its border to Americans after Vivian Richards, 48, of Oakland Park, Florida, tried to smuggle 56 guns into Sarnia, Ontario, in the trunk of her car on Nov. 1. Richards was referred for secondary inspection, DH News reported, after officers of the Canada Border Services Agency looked in her trunk. Along with the firearms, they found 13 overcapacity magazines, 43 pistol magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition. She faces several charges, including possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking.
