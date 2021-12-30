DO JUST ONE THING
Clean your dog's toys
Yes, your dog’s favorite toys need to be cleaned periodically. They spend a lot of time in mouths, outdoors or just lying on the ground picking up germs and bacteria. When you’re ready to clean them, inspect them first. Are they falling apart or brittle? It may be time to dispose of the toys, since small pieces that break off can be a choking hazard. Then ditch using detergents or bleach to clean them; those products can leave a harmful residue. Instead soak the toys in a white-vinegar-and-water mixture, then run them on the gentle cycle in your washing machine.
Be careful what you donate
Donating used items to charity is a great way to find a new home for your old things, get a tax deduction and help a worthwhile nonprofit raise funds. But not everything can be donated to charities, so it’s best to ask before you drop off. In general, there are some goods that are very difficult to donate and should either be recycled or sent to a landfill. Mattresses and box springs, for example, are difficult to donate, since it is illegal in most states to refurbish or resell beds, for sanitary reasons. Used electronics have become very difficult to give, since functionality is constantly evolving. It’s best to take old electronics to stores like Best Buy, where they are recycled.
LIST-MANIA
Best Midsize Sports Cities
Personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2021’s best sports cities. WalletHub compared small to large cities across the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.
1. Buffalo, N.Y.
2. Green Bay, Wisc.
3. Salt Lake City, Utah
4. Orlando, Fla.
5. Glendale, Ariz.
6. Durham, N.C.
7. Ann Arbor, Mich.
8. Baton Rouge, La.
9. South Bend
10. Norman, Okla.
70. Fort Wayne
76. Evansville
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Idea: In the “this could never happen in America” category: New Zealand is putting in place laws that will eventually ban smoking altogether by 2025, The Guardian reported. Each year, the legal smoking age will increase, said associate health minister Dr. Ayesha Verrall. Legislation will also make smoking unaffordable, reduce the level of nicotine in tobacco products, limit retail outlets, and increase funding for addiction services. “We want to make sure young people never start smoking ... People aged 14 when the law comes into effect will never be able to legally purchase tobacco,” Verrall said.
