DO JUST ONE THING
Simple, easy and money-saving ideas that also do something positive for the environment:
Don’t pour bleach down drain
If your kitchen sink has a stink, you might wonder about pouring a little bleach down the drain to deodorize and disinfect it. But ask any plumber and they’ll tell you that’s a bad idea. Bleach is a powerful substance, and it should never be poured down the drain. When it is, it combines with other substances and can create potentially toxic chemical reactions. Deodorizing can be done naturally; try pouring baking soda down the drain, then adding some white vinegar.
LIST-MANIA
Best Small Sports Cities
Personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2021’s best sports cities. WalletHub compared small to large cities across the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.
1. Clemson, S.C.
2. West Point, N.Y.
3. Fayette, Miss.
4. East Lansing, Mich.
5. Tuscaloosa, Ala.
6. Hanover, N.H.
7. State College, Pa.
8. Buies Creek, N.C.
9. Stanford, Calif.
10. Morgantown, W.V.
55. Bloomington
57. West Lafayette
97. Muncie
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Rock On: Missouri man Kyle Scheele, with the help of friends, made a cardboard cutout of himself “jamming out with a pizza guitar” and advertising something called the “Kyle Scheele Meal.” He then placed the cutout in a local gas station and waited to see how long his prank would last. But after the fake ad went viral on TikTok, convenience store chain Kum & Go made the Scheele Meal real. It included a Red Bull and a pizza sandwich, “which is just two pieces of pizza smashed face-to-face,” Scheele said. The promotion ran for about a week, with Kum & Go donating $2 of every $5 meal to the charity No Kid Hungry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.